Wild weather: Nearly 100 degrees followed by snow in Denver

A strong cold front is set to turn Denver’s weather world upside down after Labor Day weekend.

Florida weather can be wild, but it can’t top this. Our sister-station in Denver, KUSA, has a 7-day forecast you’ll never see in Tampa Bay!

First, Denver could hit 100 degrees on Sunday. It would be the second time in 2020 and the latest 100-degree day ever recorded in Denver.

But wait, there’s more! Late Monday night, a strong cold front will slam into Colorado from the north. This will bring wind, rain and maybe even some thunderstorms.

Most importantly, it will bring a jaw-dropping temperature change. It will be dramatically colder with a nearly 50-degree drop from Sunday, with highs struggling to near 50! Temperatures will get even colder Tuesday night and could get close to freezing by late at night.

From 99 degrees at 2 p.m. Sunday to 36 degrees at 9 a.m. Tuesday would be a 63-degree two-day swing. Incredibly, this would be just short of the top 10 all-time biggest temperature drops.

There may also be some snow. The best chance for snow at this time will be in the mountains and foothills west of Denver. But even in the city, record heat followed by rain, followed snow will certainly be possible.

What other people are reading right now:

