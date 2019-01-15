ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hold onto that parka and don't put away those boots just yet (this is Florida, do we own those?) -- yes, winter is coming.

After a warmer-than-average December for much of the country, January looks to flip the script and usher in a decent shot of arctic air. This "bubble" of cold air barrels through the upper Midwest by way of a cold front to end the week and is large enough to cool off much of Florida.

One weather computer model has Tampa reaching a high of 70 degrees on Sunday, but it's downhill from there. Monday might only see highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday might be the "warmest" day across Florida before the biggest arctic blast so far this season.

10Weather

In the Florida Panhandle, highs in the low 40s are possible -- and so, too, are lows in the 20s.

Head to Miami if you don't want to shiver all that much.

Climate Prediction Center forecasters expect the cold to stick around, with below-average temperatures predicted through the end of the month for much of the country.

