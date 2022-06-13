Yellowstone National Park entrances will be closed for days due to flooding, rockslides

"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage," said the park's superintendent.

Example video title will go here for this video

CODY, Wyo. — All entrances to Yellowstone National Park will be closed at least through Wednesday due to heavy flooding and rockslides, and it could be a "substantial amount of time" before all roads reopen.

The National Park Service (NPS) said there was flooding, rockslides and mudslides on roadways from "recent unprecedented amounts of rainfall."

No inbound visitor traffic will be allowed at least through Wednesday. The closure included those with lodging and camping reservations. Visitors who were currently in the park were being evacuated.

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation," park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.

Sholly said the first priority was to evacuate the northern section of the park, where there have been multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues.

Below: Helicopter video provided by the National Park Service shows damage to the North Entrance road between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs:

Sholly said in a statement that visitors in the park's southern loop will also be moved out of the park Monday due to predictions of higher flood levels in that area, as well as concerns with the park's water and wastewater systems.

NPS said power was out in multiple areas of the park.

"We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time," Sholly said.

The community of Gardiner, outside the north entrance, was isolated. The park was working with state officials to support residents, who were without water or power in some areas, Sholly said.

NPS said those planning on visiting Yellowstone in the upcoming weeks will need to pay close attention to the status of road conditions as many park roads might remain closed for an extended period of time.

Preliminary assessments showed multiple sections of roads throughout the park had been washed out or covered in mud or rocks and that bridges might be affected, the park said.

Multiple roads in the southern portion of the park were also on the verge of being flooded, further restricting access.

With additional rainfall forecasted to continue for several days, the park does not want large numbers of day-use visitors stranded in the park.

"Flood levels measured on the Yellowstone River are beyond record levels," said NPS.

High water levels on the Lamar River were eroding the Northeast Entrance Road, which was washed out near the Soda Butte Picnic Area.

UPDATE (June 13 at 11:17 a.m.): All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding,... Posted by Yellowstone National Park on Monday, June 13, 2022

6/13/22 at 1:16 pm STATEMENT from Supt. Cam Sholly about temporarily closing all park entrances: “Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation." https://t.co/mymnqGMNN9 pic.twitter.com/W2gU7IpNjQ — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: National Western Stock Show

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.