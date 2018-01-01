WATCH LIVE
nation now
Nation Now
Facebook posts suggesting immigrants should be shot at the border have sparked outrage
Posts about shooting immigrants spark outrage
NATION-NOW
Updated:
12 minutes ago
Play
Shackled siblings were choked, caged and thrown down stairs, prosecutor says
Abuse of shackled kids detailed in court
NATION-NOW
Updated:
29 minutes ago
Featured Videos
Millions to travel for July 4th
NATION-NOW
Sen. Bill Nelson addresses lawmakers after being denied access to a Homestead facility
NATION-NOW
Migrant Parents Separated From Their Children
NATION-NOW
A police officer and his son recreated a photo and its the cutest thing you'll see!
NATION-NOW
Two firefighters in Ohio accused of making porn videos at a firestation
NATION-NOW
New bill would require all flags be made in the U.S. with American materials
NATION-NOW
DOJ: Trump's immigration crackdown 'diverting' resources from drug cases
NATION-NOW
Updated:
54 minutes ago
Son decapitated mother using butterknife, his teeth and bare hands, deputy testifies
NATION-NOW
Updated:
26 minutes ago
Play
$1 flip flops! Get ready for Old Navy's annual 'One Dolla Holla Sale'
NATION-NOW
Updated:
39 minutes ago
Another chaotic week: How Trump scrambled to address border crisis
NATION-NOW
Updated:
2 hours ago
10Weather Forecast: Warm and muggy today
Scattered morning storms
FORECAST
Entertainment
Netflix's top spokesman fired over use of racial term
Anthony Bourdain's death: No narcotics in his system at time of death, official says
PHOTOS: The best fashion of the Ascot Races with Meghan Markle, the Queen and more
'Roseanne' spinoff without Roseanne Barr will air this fall
'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines release new home products
Suspect arrested in connection to rapper XXXTentacion's murder
National Politics
Play
American flags must be '100 percent' made in the USA: proposed bill
A bill introduced by an Ohio senator would require flags purchased by the federal government to be bought with only American-made materials.
NATIONAL-POLITICS
Play
Bold California initiative to split state in 3 faces hurdles
The proposal hopes to split the state into three separate states of California, Northern California and Southern California
SACRAMENTO
Play
Supreme Court rules you can be knocked off the registration rolls for failing to vote
Failing to vote can lead to getting knocked off voter registration rolls, a divided Supreme Court has ruled. At issue is when a state should begin the process to notify and ultimately remove people from the rolls after a period of non-voting.
FLORIDA
Featured Galleries
Utah couple hold wedding at St. George Wendy's
NATION-NOW
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent celebrate son's arrival with Huggies
NATION-NOW
Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 jet is up for auction
NATION-NOW
Photo tour: The lighthouses of the Outer Banks
NATION-NOW
Top 10 most-American made cars in 2018
NATION-NOW
Scenes from Airbus' A350 'demonstration tour' of the Americas
NATION-NOW
More Headlines
Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin sues his family alleging fraud
NATION-NOW
Updated:
2 hours ago
Texas border chaos: Courts, families, government collide in zero-tolerance debacle
NATION-NOW
Updated:
2 hours ago
Dept. of Homeland Security looks for new immigrant family detention sites along U.S.-Mexico border
NATION-NOW
Updated:
3 hours ago
FBI agent Peter Strzok subpoenaed after anti-Trump text messages
NATION-NOW
Updated:
3 hours ago
What happens when migrants seeking asylum get to the border?
NATION-NOW
Updated:
3 hours ago
Asylum 101: Here are the basics of what it is and who gets it
NATION-NOW
Updated:
3 hours ago
Grand Junction man convicted in wife's 2001 murder found guilty again after retrial
MICHAEL-BLAGG-TRIAL
Texas teen receives sweet surprise after helping elderly customer at Waffle House
NATION-NOW
Snapchat responds to petition, apologizes for controversial update
NATION-NOW
Applebee's employees fired after video goes viral
LOCAL
Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Family of fallen police sergeant allowed to keep his K-9 partner
HEARTWARMING
