WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
73
Tampa, FL
Tampa Weather Summary: 73 degrees
Menu
WTSP Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Life
10 Investigates
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricanes and Tropical Storms
Weather Explainers
Traffic
Gas Prices
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay Lightning
College
Shows
Great Day TB
Features
Bobby Lewis On the Road
DIY
Enter to Win
Florida News
Food
Lottery
Magnify Money
Scams
School of the Week
Senior Source
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs and Internships
Meet the Team
TV Listings
#SendTo10
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Upgrade Your PB&J Sandwich with Rosé Jelly
It seems like anything edible can be rosé flavored. Get a load of this new jelly flavor! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop ...pun intended!
Published:
9:16 AM EDT July 21, 2017
Related Videos
Hate Running? This Charity '.5K' May Be for You
BUZZ60
This Duck Was Caught Flying Over The Speed Limit
BUZZ60
University of Utah Installs 'Cry Closet' for Stress Relief
BUZZ60
Revolutionary War Journal Tells Tale Of Epic Escape From British Prison Ship
BUZZ60
You Won't Believe What This Kat Von D Eyeliner Survived
BUZZ60
Study: 'Very Unattractive' People Earn More Money
BUZZ60
Start Hoarding Cheap Wine! Prices Are About To Go Up
BUZZ60
Donald Trump Suggest He didn't Get Melania Much for Her Birthday
BUZZ60
James Comey is Getting His Own Comic Book!
BUZZ60
Snapchat's Redesigned 'Spectacles' Are Here Just In Time for Summer
BUZZ60
There's a Spike in Americans Stashing Cash Away in Checking Accounts
BUZZ60
Hottest Travel Destinations for Summer 2018
BUZZ60
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.