WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
69
Tampa, FL

Tampa Weather Summary: 69 degrees
Menu
WTSP Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.

TV Tuesday

In this week's "TV Tuesday", we've got your first look at the brand-new season 3 of "Fargo" on FX; the controversial "Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu; and the new Heath Ledger documentary on Spike TV.
Published: 9:44 AM EDT April 18, 2017

Related Videos
GTE
FEATURES
Belles & Beaus
FEATURES
Avengers
FEATURES
The Straz
FEATURES
New Floors
FEATURES
American Cancer Society
FEATURES
American Cancer Society
FEATURES
American Cancer Society
FEATURES
American Cancer Society
FEATURES
IBSAM
FEATURES
De-Boned Baby Back Ribs
FEATURES
Teresa Tapp
FEATURES
© 2018 WTSP-TV. All Rights Reserved.