Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
10Investigates
Florida
Nation World
Brightside
Nightside
Politics
Money
Entertainment
Features
Latest News Stories
Expert says Elsa did not wash away red tide in Tampa Bay and could have made it worse
320-pound Tristan Wirfs nails 48" seated static box jump while wearing weighted vest
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day & Hourly
Hurricane Headquarters
Weather Cameras
Traffic
Weather Explainers
Latest Weather Stories
10 Weather: Quiet morning with more late-day storms
Expert says Elsa did not wash away red tide in Tampa Bay and could have made it worse
Sports
Back
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Rays
College
High School
Latest Sports Stories
320-pound Tristan Wirfs nails 48" seated static box jump while wearing weighted vest
Thousands attend Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade; no plans to reschedule rained-out post-parade event
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Great Day Live
Enter to win
Latest News Stories
Expert says Elsa did not wash away red tide in Tampa Bay and could have made it worse
10 Tampa Bay This Evening
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Tampa, FL »
80°
Tampa, FL »
Weather
Closings
Hurricane Headquarters
Stanley Cup Champions
10 Investigates
VERIFY
Great Day Live
Beyond The Headline
HeartThreads
Got a Minute
Good To Know
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
LIVE RADAR: Strong storms develop across Tampa Bay
Keep an eye on the radar today, Monday, July 12, as some strong storms could turn severe.
WTSP would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow