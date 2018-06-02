If you got a tsunami warning on your mobile device Tuesday morning, don't panic: It was only a test.
A tsunami warning test message was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning to several major cities in the U.S, including Houston, Tampa, and New York.
The alert appeared as a notification that read as a tsunami warning, but did not indicate that it was a test unless it was opened, leaving people confused.
AccuWeather confirmed that there is no tsunami warning in effect for the East Coast.
