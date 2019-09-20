TAMPA, Fla. — Friday night, Busch Gardens Tampa celebrates "20 Years of Fear" with the return of Howl-O-Scream.

This year's fright fest includes six haunted houses and nine scare zones along with haunted roller coasters in the dark. You might end up sitting next to creepy creatures when you ride Tigris, Cobra's Curse, Falcon's Fury, Cheetah Hunt, Montu, SheiKra and Kumba.

The nighttime event also includes the popular Fiends show in the Stanleyville Theater.

The new haunted maze this year is The Residence, which has creepy neighbor vibes. Busch Gardens said you'll "enter the pristine home of the picture-perfect suburban Clark family, but beware of unseen horrors -- once you're invited in, you may never make your way out. Don't let yourself become the next sacrifice in their sinister devotion."

Busch Gardens

Howl-O-Scream also has three new scare zones this year around the park: First Fear, Little Nightmares and Carpe Noctem.

First Fear is at the front of the park and features freaky icons from past Howl-O-Scream events: Dr. Livingsdoom, vampires from House of Vayne and Trickster.

Little Nightmares is a trip back to your childhood with creepy papier-mâché masks and homemade costumes, and Carpe Noctem puts in the middle of a gothic Romanian cemetery full of vampires.

There's even a photo opp inside a coffin in the Carpe Noctem scare zone.

Single night tickets for Howl-O-Scream start at $39.99. You can also get unlimited admission to all 22 nights of the event starting at $79.99.

The event runs select nights through Nov. 2.

