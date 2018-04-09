TAMPA, Fla. – Pop music legend Barry Manilow is bringing his Christmas special to Tampa this holiday season.
On Dec. 7, Manilow is set to bring his "A Very Barry Christmas" special to Amalie Arena.
Manilow is expected to sing classics like "Copacabana" and "Mandy" as well as Christmas favorites.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7.
Go to Manilow's website for more info on his other tour stops.
