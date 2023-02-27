The controversy over the newest weight loss medication

Find out what it is and why it works.

TAMPA, Fla. — From celebrities to your neighbors — if you look at Instagram Reels or TikTok, you've probably seen people talking about using semaglutides, also known under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Monjauro, to lose weight. And it's causing some controversy.

A semaglutide is a medication commonly prescribed to people with Type 2 diabetes. One of the positive side effects was weight loss. So doctors started prescribing it off-label for people to lose weight.

Luis Alford is the Director of Product Management for Any Lab Test Now. He explains how it works.

"It slows down the motility or movement of the intestine, so basically people feel full longer and they don't absorb as much of the food so it helps them to lose weight ultimately," Alford said.

The FDA recently approved these drugs for weight loss in people with obesity also at risk for other diseases. This caused a major increase in demand, putting some of the drugs on backorder and pinching supplies for diabetics.

Dana Omari is a dietitian and content creator who has shared her experience on a compounded version of semaglutide on social media.

She has lost 40 pounds since starting it last August. She's frustrated by the criticism of people using it for weight loss.

"It's also approved for weight loss and to say that one health condition is more deserving than another, especially when it's not a life-saving medication. It's a secondary medication for diabetes. That is not really fair," Omari said.

Omari says she is slowly coming off of the medication and maintaining her weight loss. She adds that it's important for people on this medication who are trying to lose weight, to also eat healthily and stay physically active.

Possible side effects of semaglutides range from mild — like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea — to severe, like pancreatitis. You should also be under the supervision of a healthcare provider while you are taking the medication.

Also, semaglutide isn't a magic potion — it doesn't work for everyone. Alford says there are several lab tests you can take to check your hormone levels, your thyroid and even your DNA to find a diet that would work specifically for you.