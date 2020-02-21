MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty in the torture death of her adopted 10-year-old daughter nine years ago.

Under the deal Friday, 69-year-old Carmen Barahona would get a life prison sentence in exchange for testimony against her husband, Jorge Barahona.

They were charged in the 2011 death of Nubia Barahona. Her chemical-doused body was found in the back of her father's pickup truck along Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County.

Her twin brother was injured but survived. The case roiled the state Department of Children & Families because so many signs of abuse were missed.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter