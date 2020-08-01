SARASOTA, Fla. — A former non-denominational bishop in Sarasota is being accused of sexually abusing children at a church he founded.

Henry Lee Porter, 72, was arrested last week and charged with sexual battery of a child under 12. Sarasota police say though Porter is facing one charge, investigators have heard from more than 10 people alleging sexual abuse.

During a Wednesday news conference, Chief Bernadette DiPino said a man alleges Porter began abusing him when he was 12 in 1989 after his parents went out of town. The man told police the abuse went on for several years when he was a member and student at the Westcoast Center for Human Development.

Though the investigation is still active and ongoing, DiPino said the accusers ranged in age from 10 to 19 at the time of the alleged offenses. Detectives said the investigation now spans at least 30 years.

"We do believe there are other victims in our community," DiPino said. "We encourage them to come forward."

Investigators said during the news conference that since Porter's arrest, four more people have talked to detectives about sexual abuse allegations.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Porter incorporated the church in 1971 before stepping down in 2016. His son, Henry Porter II, is now the church's pastor.

An arrest report says there was a similar investigation in 2001-2002 when police got an anonymous letter that listed 40 people accusing Porter of sexual abuse. The report states "all of these incidents of sexual abuse were outside the statute of limitations when the victims provided statements to law enforcement which prevented criminal charges."

Porter remains in the Sarasota County Jail without bail.

Police encourage anyone with information on this investigation to contact Det. Jeff Birdwell at 941-263-6028.

Do you or somebody you know need help? You can report abuse to the Florida Abuse Hotline at (800) 96-ABUSE.

