Sheriff's office: Man shot, killed after attacking Polk deputy with a knife

Polk County deputies initially responded to a report of woman accusing her son of trying to smother her.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County deputies shot and killed a man accused of charging at deputies with a knife after barricading himself inside of a home on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., three Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Oakcrest Court in unincorporated Davenport on a report of an elderly woman's adult son "trying to smother her."

The woman told deputies she was taking a nap on the couch and awoke to him repeatedly pressing a pillow into her face. She was able to escape to a safe area and that's when she called 911.

Deputies arrived at the woman's home where her son barricaded himself in an upstairs bathroom, the sheriff's office reports. Three deputies ordered him to come out with his hands up, but he refused.

As the deputies entered the bathroom, the man charged at them with a large knife and stabbed one deputy on the top of his head, according to authorities. The injured deputy deployed his Taser, "but it was ineffective."

The armed man continued to fight with them which resulted in the deputies shooting and killing him.

During the exchange, no other deputies were injured. The deputy who was stabbed was taken to the hospital where he received stitches and is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time, the Polk County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the man who was shot and killed, however, it's reported that he was a registered felon who was on probation with a criminal history out of Virginia.