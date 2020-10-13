Discrepancies still shown in latest Florida school COVID numbers

Despite an increase in cases, there have been no major outbreaks reported.

TAMPA, Fla — The latest school COVID-19 numbers for the state of Florida were released Tuesday.

Despite an increase in the number of cases reported in schools, there are still no major outbreaks reported. Most school's cumulative numbers of cases are in the single digits.

The most cases in the state for primary and secondary schools is Pace High School in Santa Rosa County with 45 total cases reported by the state.

The school with the highest number of total COVID cases for each of Tampa Bay’s 10 counties are:

Citrus County: Crystal River Middle School (8 cases)

Crystal River Middle School (8 cases) Hardee County: Hardee Senior High School (17)

Hardee Senior High School (17) Hernando County: Nature Coast Technical High School (15)

Nature Coast Technical High School (15) Highlands County: Hill Gustat Middle School (6)

Hill Gustat Middle School (6) Hillsborough County: Newsome High School (13)

Newsome High School (13) Manatee County: Braden River High School (6) Braden River Middle School (6) Lakewood Ranch High School (6)

Braden River High School (6) Pasco County: Elfers Christian School (14)

Elfers Christian School (14) Pinellas County: Oldsmar Christian School (14)

Oldsmar Christian School (14) Polk County: Lake Region High School (15)

Lake Region High School (15) Sarasota County: Riverview High School (18)

Colleges and Universities showed increases as well. Of Florida’s biggest state colleges, the Department of Health showed the University of Florida with the most new cases, reporting 108 cases last week. The University of Central Florida had the second highest new cases with 55 and the University of Tampa came in third, reporting 43 new cases.

10 Investigates has been following the numbers for weeks now and we have seen discrepancies between the numbers that are being reported on individual school dashboards and the state dashboard.

In fact, while the state is reporting just 43 cases at the University of Tampa last week, the college’s own website says there were 123 cases last week, 121 of them students.

“As you can see, case numbers at UT seem to rise and fall. We attribute the most recent uptick to general complacency regarding personal health and safety, especially off-campus – at bars, clubs and restaurants, house parties and city-wide events,” said Eric Cardenas in an email to 10 Investigates about the rise in cases on campus.

While, for the most part, there have not been any major outbreaks at our schools, Dr. Jill Roberts with USF’s School of Public Health, says we have to continue to follow CDC guidelines so it stays that way.

"I do want to caution, we don't want to let down our guard.”

The state dashboard updates its numbers every Tuesday. You can see that information here.

