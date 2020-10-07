Pinellas school board members discuss reopening plan for upcoming school year

All students and employees must have a mask or face covering with them at all times.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County School district has drafted a plan to reopen, but returning to the classroom is not a done deal. Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego warns a lot can still change between now and when fall classes resume.

Currently, the county's plan sets Aug. 12 for reopening, but the school district is recommending to push that date back until Aug. 24. A special meeting has been set to make the final decision on July 28.

As for why? The community and health professionals would like to see a decrease in COVID-19 infections. And while the district's survey is showing kids miss school, it does not want to jeopardize the safety of students and staff to get there.

The superintendent said the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas will likely play a critical role in helping to decide whether or not it's safe for students across the county to return to their classrooms based on the area’s ability to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Several school board members voiced opposition to the district's reopening plan saying if today was the first day of class, they could not in good conscious support students returning.

But Grego was quick to point out, the draft plan put before board members was very fluid and designed to give both parents and the district maximum flexibility.

Under the draft plan, parents could choose between sending their children back to their current school in person, enrolling in a structured online version taught by teachers from their school or to enroll in Pinellas Virtual School.

In the first two options, the school district would keep full funding for all students, but the third would result in a loss of funds for the district.

MyPCS online school will follow the same bell schedule as the brick and mortar schools and will allow breaks for students.

The school district is asking families that choose online education, taught by their school's teachers, to give in nine weeks. If at the end of that time you want to place your child in traditional schooling, you can do so.

If students do return to brick and mortar classrooms, they would be required to wear a mask or face covering, "to the maximum extent possible."

Students and staff will receive instructions on the proper way to wear a mask or face covering.

Those who have a medical condition and can't wear a mask must provide a doctor's note. Those in Pre-K and kindergarten, while encouraged to wear a mask, might find it more difficult. In these instances, the teacher will also be given a face shield as an extra layer of protection.

The FL Dept. of Health in Pinellas will likely decide if Pinellas Schools can safely reopen in August. Decision will be based on how the county is doing with #COVID19 infections. Superintendent warns much can change in several weeks. @HealthyPinellas @my_pcs #10TampaBay #wtsp — Beau Zimmer WTSP (@BeauWTSP) July 14, 2020

Buses will load from back to front and unload from front to back to decrease students walking past each other.

Classrooms will be arranged to maximize space and increase social distancing between students.

Sample layouts account for 6-feet between the teacher and the first row of students, all excess classroom furniture removed, and anywhere from 4.5 feet to 6 feet between students desks, according to deputy superintendent William Corbett.

Shared items will be sanitized nightly.

The district will limit campus and facility visits by any non-essential visitors.

Employees and visitors will be required to complete a self-screening tool to confirm they are well each day prior to entering any school or district building.

Parents will need to complete the Student and Parent 2020-2021 Wellness Responsibilities and Expectations form and return the signed portion to their school.

The purpose of this form is for the students and parents to understand that it is their responsibility each day to ensure their child is well, as outlined by the screening questions.

The school district says more than 43,000 families, students and staff took the return-to-school survey by sharing their preferences on learning models, PPE, social distancing, bus transportation and more.

Families have until July 27 to select the schooling they want for their students. Anyone who fails to choose with be automatically be set to brick-and-mortar school enrollment.

There is a lot of content in the "ReOpening Plan." You can read the draft in full by clicking here.

You can find further information addressed during the school district's town hall below.

