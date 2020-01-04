TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the first of the month, and rent is due. People who were laid off from their jobs because their employers closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now worried about how they will pay the rent.
The CARES Act, which was signed into law on Mar. 27, 2020, gives people who are living in federally-backed housing, 120 days of eviction relief.
The law states if “a multifamily borrower that receives a forbearance, cannot, for the duration of the forbearance, evict or initiate an eviction of a tenant from a dwelling unit located in or on the applicable property solely for nonpayment of rent or other fees or charges.”
In addition, the owner “should not charge any late fees, penalties, or other charges to a tenant for late payment of rent.”
Negotiate with your landlord
If you know the property you’re renting isn’t backed by any sort of government mortgage, then the best thing you can do is to ask your landlord for leniency.
“We are advising clients to have an honest talk with their landlord and try to work with them,” said Sean Lopez, a landlord-tenant attorney in St. Petersburg.
“Maybe they can make partial rent or work out a deferred payment plan," he added.
Lopez said if your landlord is apprehensive about setting up a payment plan, there are nonprofit organizations that can help with rental assistance.
Most places are closed due to COVID-19, but you can leave a message, and someone should get back to you.
Your other option is to visit 211TampaBay.org.
Below is a shortlist of services throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties that might be able to help with rental assistance.
Hillsborough County
Lee Davis Community Resource Center
3402 N. 22nd St.
Tampa, FL 33605
Telephone: 813-272-5220
Plant City Community Resource Center
307 N. Michigan Ave.
Plant City, FL 33566
Telephone: 813-757-3871
SouthShore Community Resource Center
201 14th Ave. SE
Ruskin, FL 33570
Telephone: 813-671-7647
University Community Resource Center
13605 N 22nd St.
Tampa, FL 33613
Telephone: 813-975-2153
West Tampa Community Resource Center
2103 N. Rome Ave.
Tampa, FL 33607
Telephone: 813-272-5074
Pinellas County
Pinellas County, Human Services Department 1100 Cleveland, Suite 1500
Telephone - 727-464-8410
Dwight Jones Center
1035 Burlington Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Telephone - 727-894-5176
Enoch Davis Center
1111 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Telephone 727-822-4492
St. Vincent de Paul
123 8th Street North
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Telephone - 727-825-0725
