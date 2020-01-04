TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the first of the month, and rent is due. People who were laid off from their jobs because their employers closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now worried about how they will pay the rent.

The CARES Act, which was signed into law on Mar. 27, 2020, gives people who are living in federally-backed housing, 120 days of eviction relief.

The law states if “a multifamily borrower that receives a forbearance, cannot, for the duration of the forbearance, evict or initiate an eviction of a tenant from a dwelling unit located in or on the applicable property solely for nonpayment of rent or other fees or charges.”

In addition, the owner “should not charge any late fees, penalties, or other charges to a tenant for late payment of rent.”

Negotiate with your landlord

If you know the property you’re renting isn’t backed by any sort of government mortgage, then the best thing you can do is to ask your landlord for leniency.

“We are advising clients to have an honest talk with their landlord and try to work with them,” said Sean Lopez, a landlord-tenant attorney in St. Petersburg.

“Maybe they can make partial rent or work out a deferred payment plan," he added.

Lopez said if your landlord is apprehensive about setting up a payment plan, there are nonprofit organizations that can help with rental assistance.

Most places are closed due to COVID-19, but you can leave a message, and someone should get back to you.

Your other option is to visit 211TampaBay.org.

Below is a shortlist of services throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties that might be able to help with rental assistance.

Hillsborough County

Lee Davis Community Resource Center

3402 N. 22nd St.

Tampa, FL 33605

Telephone: 813-272-5220

Plant City Community Resource Center

307 N. Michigan Ave.

Plant City, FL 33566

Telephone: 813-757-3871

SouthShore Community Resource Center

201 14th Ave. SE

Ruskin, FL 33570

Telephone: 813-671-7647

University Community Resource Center

13605 N 22nd St.

Tampa, FL 33613

Telephone: 813-975-2153

West Tampa Community Resource Center

2103 N. Rome Ave.

Tampa, FL 33607

Telephone: 813-272-5074

Pinellas County

Pinellas County, Human Services Department 1100 Cleveland, Suite 1500

Telephone - 727-464-8410

Dwight Jones Center

1035 Burlington Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Telephone - 727-894-5176

Enoch Davis Center

1111 18th Avenue South

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Telephone 727-822-4492

St. Vincent de Paul

123 8th Street North

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Telephone - 727-825-0725

