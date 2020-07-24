Cuyahoga Falls Red Lobster donates rare blue lobster to Akron Zoo

The extremely rare colored lobster is said to occur about one in every two million lobsters.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It appears that a Cuyahoga Falls Red Lobster has found itself an extremely rare blue lobster.

The restaurant, located at 1090 Graham Road, recently received the blue lobster and are proudly donating the rare crustacean, who was promptly named "Clawde," to the Akron Zoo.

Clawde is said to be just one in every two million lobsters that sport his blue pigment.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, which partners with Red Lobster as part of its commitment to Seafood with Standards, helped arrange the donation. "As one of the world's largest seafood purchasers, Red Lobster is committed to seafood sustainability and helping to protect and preserve the world's oceans," a press release from the restaurants PR firm states.