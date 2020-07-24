x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

local

Cuyahoga Falls Red Lobster donates rare blue lobster to Akron Zoo

The extremely rare colored lobster is said to occur about one in every two million lobsters.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — It appears that a Cuyahoga Falls Red Lobster has found itself an extremely rare blue lobster. 

The restaurant, located at 1090 Graham Road, recently received the blue lobster and are proudly donating the rare crustacean, who was promptly named "Clawde," to the Akron Zoo.  

Clawde is said to be just one in every two million lobsters that sport his blue pigment. 

The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program, which partners with Red Lobster as part of its commitment to Seafood with Standards, helped arrange the donation. "As one of the world's largest seafood purchasers, Red Lobster is committed to seafood sustainability and helping to protect and preserve the world's oceans," a press release from the restaurants PR firm states. 

Here's to Clawde's new life in our very own Akron Zoo!

RELATED: New safety measures in place for guests at Akron Zoo

RELATED: Akron Zoo donates more than 1,000 masks to Summit County health professionals

RELATED: Akron Zoo welcomes Speke's gazelle calf

RELATED: Female red panda reported missing from Columbus Zoo found safe

RELATED: Look: Owl stuck in soccer net rescued by Westlake animal control officer

RELATED: Orphaned baby Alaska moose on its way to Colorado zoo

RELATED: Asian Lantern Festival returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo