Delta flight returns to gate in Tampa after passenger mask 'compliance issue'

TAMPA, Fla. — A passenger refusing to comply with the mask rules caused a flight to return to the gate before takeoff on Independence Day in Tampa, Delta Air Lines says.
Delta says the customer and a spouse willingly got off the Minneapolis-bound plane when it taxied back to the gate Sunday afternoon. They were rebooked for Monday.
"The flight took off a little more than an hour late," Delta wrote in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
The A321 landed about an hour and 10 minutes late, just before 6 p.m. CDT, according to Flight Aware.
