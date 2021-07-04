Delta flight returns to gate in Tampa after passenger mask 'compliance issue'

It was headed for Minneapolis.

TAMPA, Fla. — A passenger refusing to comply with the mask rules caused a flight to return to the gate before takeoff on Independence Day in Tampa, Delta Air Lines says.

Delta says the customer and a spouse willingly got off the Minneapolis-bound plane when it taxied back to the gate Sunday afternoon. They were rebooked for Monday.

"The flight took off a little more than an hour late," Delta wrote in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The A321 landed about an hour and 10 minutes late, just before 6 p.m. CDT, according to Flight Aware.