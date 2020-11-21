1 dead in Hernando County house fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead Saturday after a house fire in Hernando County.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said an off-duty deputy got to the home first and put out most of the fire. Once the deputy was inside the home he found the body of a person, investigators said.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said when firefighters got to the scene the deputy had put out most of the fire but there was still heavy smoke coming from the home.
Fire rescue crews said the death is being investigated by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshall's Office along with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
