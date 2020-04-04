TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of Bayshore Boulevard is closed to traffic because of a deadly crash.
It happened Saturday morning in the area of Bayshore Avenue near Rome Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Police have closed the northbound lanes to traffic in the meantime.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
