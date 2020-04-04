TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of Bayshore Boulevard is closed to traffic because of a deadly crash.

It happened Saturday morning in the area of Bayshore Avenue near Rome Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police have closed the northbound lanes to traffic in the meantime.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter