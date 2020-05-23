Hillsborough County approved to resume operating short-term vacation rentals

The county's plan covers three areas: guest safety and health, staffing standards, and social distancing.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is the latest in a line up of Tampa Bay-area counties given the green light to resume operating vacation rentals.

The county's plan covers three areas: guest safety and health, staffing standards, and social distancing.

But, said that the plan is flexible should reviews or changes in the coronavirus pandemic call for changes.

"In its plan submitted to the State earlier this week, Hillsborough County outlined several guidelines that establish best practices to ensure guest safety. The County also committed to routinely reviewing and updating the plan as needed," the county wrote in a release.

Those looking to book a stay from areas identified by Gov. Ron DeSantis as "high risk" will have to book a lengthier stay. County officials said in a release, that they will need to book a stay longer than the 14 day quarantine period.

Vacation rentals across the state were put on hold on March 27 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis due to coronavirus concerns.

"The concern is the people in some of these hotspots wanting to come here. Now's not really the time to do that," DeSantis said at the time.

Initially, the suspension was in place for a two-week time period but was continually extended until last week when the governor issued his latest additions to his Phase One plan to reopen that state.

Counties could now submit for approval to open and operate vacation rentals. Both a written request and a safety plan were required to be sent to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.