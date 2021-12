Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Riverview.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Longcrest Drive.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting in accordance with HCSO's policy.