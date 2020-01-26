TAMPA, Fla. — A wrong-way will be charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter after a deadly crash on the entrance road from northbound Interstate 275 to Tampa International Airport, according to Tampa police.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The wrong-way driver, a man who has not yet been identified, survived the crash, Tampa police say. Two men in another car heading in the correct, northbound direction were killed.

It's not yet known why the driver was going in the wrong direction, Tampa police say.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as the entrance road was shut down for several hours. It reopened not long after 10 a.m.

The Spruce Street entrance was open for airport traffic all morning.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

