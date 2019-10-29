TAMPA, Fla. — An American Airlines flight made a hard emergency landing at Tampa International Airport following a medical incident on board, a spokeswoman said.

The flight, AA2457 destined for Chicago from Miami, landed in Tampa just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps said flight attendants were able to help get the two people off the plane for transport to the hospital. One person reportedly had a seizure while the other person was their companion.

The plane made the hard landing at Tampa because of all the fuel it was carrying with the expectation it would be traveling to Chicago without issue, Nipps said.

FlightAware shows the plane is expected to land in Chicago around 11:45 p.m. central time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect new information provided by American Airlines. It says, and Tampa airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps confirms, one person had a medical emergency. The other person was their companion.

