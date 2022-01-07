Florida Missing Child Alert: 7-year-old may be traveling with man in SUV, FDLE says

Authorities are trying to find Ashley Ordaz.

PALMETTO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old last seen in Manatee County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says missing Ashley Ordaz may be in the company of 30-year-old Jesus Flores-Gonzalez.

Ordaz is described as a white/Hispanic girl, who is 4-foot-9 and 52 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last spotted along 15th Street West near 2nd Avenue West in Palmetto. She may have a small cut on her forehead, according to FDLE.

Flores-Gonzalez is described as a white/Hispanic man, who is 5-foot-4 and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Investigators say the pair may be in a white Ford Expedition.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-721-2000 or dial 911.