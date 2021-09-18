North Port police, FBI currently searching for missing person of interest Brian Laundrie

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The North Port Police tweeted that they are currently conducting a search of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, who has gone missing, too.
The FBI and agency partners are also on-site, according to officials.
After the disappearance of Gabby Petito, her 22-year-old fiance Laundrie is a person of interest after coming home from a cross-country road trip without her.
His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week.
The Reserve has more than 80 miles of hiking trails, according to Visit Sarasota.
10 Tampa Bay's Malique Rankin is also currently at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, another area near the reserve where North Port police are searching.
They have been reported to be actively searching for Laundrie in this area due to him frequently traveling to the park for hikes.
The Sarasota Police Department and Sarasota County are also on-site.
This story will be updated as more information is received.