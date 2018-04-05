TRINITY, Fla. - A large mulch fire Thursday night has closed State Road 54 near Blake Lake Drive.

There are no injuries and the fire is no threatening any homes, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said it expects SR-54 to reopen before Friday morning rush hour.

Firefighters found a large pile of mulch -- about 300 feet by 300 feet -- on fire when they arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#ALERT: On scene of a large mulch fire at PAWS Materials located at SR 54 and Black Lake Dr. The fire is currently contained to the pile and not endangering any homes. Residents West of the fire will see smoke throughout the night. #PCFRNews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/bcrqo4TkEf — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) May 4, 2018

