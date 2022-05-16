4 kids, 1 adult hurt in serious I-75 crash in Pasco County

There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries of those involved in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

DADE CITY, Fla. — Four children and one adult were hospitalized after a serious crash along Interstate 75 near Johnston Road in Pasco County, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Fire rescue says a medical helicopter was on the way. There is no word yet on the conditions of those involved in the crash or the extent of their injuries.

Traffic cameras show traffic is backed up along southbound I-75. Firefighters advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

There is no word yet on when the crash may be cleared.

#ALERT: DARBY | SB I-75 @ JOHNSON RD | A serious crash has SB I-75 closed. 4 pediatric patients and 1 adult patient are being treated. A medical helicopter is inbound to the scene. Avoid the area if possible. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/hlcQkQoItF — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) May 16, 2022