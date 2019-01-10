The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths in New Port Richey.

Deputies say two bodies -- belonging to a male and a female -- were found on Black Fox Drive. Their ages are not yet clear.

It's also unclear how they died or what their relationship may have been. Their names have not been released.

Investigators say there is no threat to the public, and the scene is secure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter