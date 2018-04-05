TRINITY, Fla. - State Road 54 near Blake Lake Drive has reopened Friday morning after a large mulch fire.
There are no injuries and the fire did not threaten any homes, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters found a large pile of mulch -- about 300 feet by 300 feet -- on fire when they arrived around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
