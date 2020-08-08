Officer-involved shooting reported in St. Petersburg

Crime scene tape can be scene at the French Quarter North condo complex.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say an officer was involved in a shooting Friday night.

This is in the area of 4th Street North and 41st Avenue North.

The circumstances of this shooting are unknown but detectives say a female police officer for St. Petersburg shot a man. The man's injuries are life-threatening, according to detectives.

The officer was not injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

