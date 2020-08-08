Officer-involved shooting reported in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg police say an officer was involved in a shooting Friday night.
Crime scene tape can be seen at the French Quarter North condo complex.
This is in the area of 4th Street North and 41st Avenue North.
The circumstances of this shooting are unknown but detectives say a female police officer for St. Petersburg shot a man. The man's injuries are life-threatening, according to detectives.
The officer was not injured.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
