ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman accused of driving drunk crashed into a St. Petersburg Police Department officer's patrol car Saturday evening.

It happened around 8:25 p.m. on 5th Avenue North near 51st Street, the department said in a news release.

Tracy Miracle, 53, was charged with driving under the influence crash with injuries, officer-involved; and refusal to submit to testing.

St. Petersburg police said the officer was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries. Miracle was treated at the scene and refused to go to the hospital, the release states.

