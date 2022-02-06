Traffic delays build along I-4 in Polk County following crash

Traffic cameras show only one lane is able to get by.

POLK CITY, Fla. — Morning commuters are facing delays along Interstate 4 in Polk City following a crash, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

It happened along I-4 just before Old Grade Road/County Road 557.

Few details about the crash have been given, including how many cars may have been involved or if there are any injuries.

Traffic cameras show at least one lane of traffic is able to get by, but traffic continues to be backed up.