Boil water notice in effect for 11 streets in Venice

VENICE, Fla. — A water main repair is causing a potable water outage and a boil water advisory in the Bay Indies area of Venice.
The city said the advisory is through 6 p.m. Monday.
The affected areas include:
- All of Antigua Avenue West
- All of Haiti Avenue West
- All of Bonaire Avenue West
- All of Inagua Avenue West
- All of Cayman Avenue Wes
- All of Jacinto Avenue West
- All of Desirade Avenue West
- All of Kenoma Avenue West
- All of Eleuthera Avenue West
- All of Lucaya Avenue West
- All of Freeport Avenue West
These affected areas must boil water or use bottled for drinking and cooking purposes until the advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.
The city said individual homes have been notified.
For more information, see the city's website or call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
