Boil water notice in effect for 11 streets in Venice

The potable water outage is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday in the Bay Indies area of Venice.
VENICE, Fla. — A water main repair is causing a potable water outage and a boil water advisory in the Bay Indies area of Venice.

The city said the advisory is through 6 p.m. Monday.

The affected areas include:

  • All of Antigua Avenue West             
  • All of Haiti Avenue West
  • All of Bonaire Avenue West              
  • All of Inagua Avenue West
  • All of Cayman Avenue Wes               
  • All of Jacinto Avenue West
  • All of Desirade Avenue West              
  • All of Kenoma Avenue West
  • All of Eleuthera Avenue West            
  • All of Lucaya Avenue West
  • All of Freeport Avenue West

These affected areas must boil water or use bottled for drinking and cooking purposes until the advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

The city said individual homes have been notified.

For more information, see the city's website or call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

