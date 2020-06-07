Boil water notice in effect for 11 streets in Venice

The potable water outage is in effect through 6 p.m. Monday in the Bay Indies area of Venice.

VENICE, Fla. — A water main repair is causing a potable water outage and a boil water advisory in the Bay Indies area of Venice.

The city said the advisory is through 6 p.m. Monday.

The affected areas include:

All of Antigua Avenue West

All of Haiti Avenue West

All of Bonaire Avenue West

All of Inagua Avenue West

All of Cayman Avenue Wes

All of Jacinto Avenue West

All of Desirade Avenue West

All of Kenoma Avenue West

All of Eleuthera Avenue West

All of Lucaya Avenue West

All of Freeport Avenue West

These affected areas must boil water or use bottled for drinking and cooking purposes until the advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours.

The city said individual homes have been notified.

For more information, see the city's website or call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

What other people are reading right now: