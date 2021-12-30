Teen shot, killed at Sarasota park

Deputies say the shooting appears to be isolated.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office detectives say they are investigating a shooting that killed a teen Wednesday night at a park.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at Ackerman Park on Apex Road in Sarasota.

Detectives say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed. Detectives and crime scene personnel are still investigating.

The sheriff's office says the shooting appears to be isolated and the general public is not in danger.