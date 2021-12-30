Teen shot, killed at Sarasota park

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office detectives say they are investigating a shooting that killed a teen Wednesday night at a park.
It happened just before 11 p.m. at Ackerman Park on Apex Road in Sarasota.
Detectives say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed. Detectives and crime scene personnel are still investigating.
The sheriff's office says the shooting appears to be isolated and the general public is not in danger.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Crimination Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.