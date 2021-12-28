FHP: Overturned fuel tanker shuts down portion of I-75 in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Your morning commute along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County could be impacted by an overturned fuel tanker, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say.
It happened just after 5 a.m. on southbound I-75 at mile marker 172, troopers say.
FHP says all southbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed between exits 170-179 as emergency crews assess fuel leakage.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area. As an alternate southbound route, drivers can take the Toledo Blade Road exit to the Kings Highway on-ramp to I-75.