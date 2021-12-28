FHP: Overturned fuel tanker shuts down portion of I-75 in Sarasota County

Southbound drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Your morning commute along Interstate 75 in Sarasota County could be impacted by an overturned fuel tanker, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on southbound I-75 at mile marker 172, troopers say.

FHP says all southbound lanes of I-75 are currently closed between exits 170-179 as emergency crews assess fuel leakage.