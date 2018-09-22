ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- Police in St. Petersburg need your help to identify a woman they found earlier today.

The woman was found near 27th Avenue North and 1st Street N. in St. Petersburg with no identification and couldn't tell police her name.

If you've seen her before or know who she is, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.

And please share this story. The more it's shared, the better chance police have of identifying her.

