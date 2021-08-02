Venice boil water advisory to start Wednesday

This is part of the city's water main replacement project.

VENICE, Fla. — People living in Venice can expect some water outages this week due a multi-phase water main improvement project.

This week the city will be getting rid of old water mains and replacing them with new ones on the west side of Ringling Drive South., just south of Base Avenue East.

A boil water advisory and potable water outage for the area is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details on the outages will be sent through the Alert Sarasota County notification system.

Anyone with questions can call the water treatment plant at 941-480-3333 or visit the City of Venice website.