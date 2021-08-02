Venice boil water advisory to start Wednesday

VENICE, Fla. — People living in Venice can expect some water outages this week due a multi-phase water main improvement project.
This week the city will be getting rid of old water mains and replacing them with new ones on the west side of Ringling Drive South., just south of Base Avenue East.
A boil water advisory and potable water outage for the area is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Details on the outages will be sent through the Alert Sarasota County notification system.
Anyone with questions can call the water treatment plant at 941-480-3333 or visit the City of Venice website.
- Siege the Lombardi: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Kansas City Chiefs 31-9
- Bucs' Super Bowl bid caps off an incredible year for Tampa Bay sports
- Deputies search for teen accused of stealing car with child inside
- US Air Force performs trifecta flyover at Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- Brady, Gronk have most postseason touchdown passes in NFL history
- Meet the Glazer family: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners for the last 26 years
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter