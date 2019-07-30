Florida Department of Transportation crews will continue to work on new lighting underneath the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for at least another month.

FDOT spokesperson Kristen Carson said crews are scheduled to finish adding 1,824 LED light fixtures in the fall.

The lights will be able to change colors and span 1.7 miles along the bridge, Carson said.

According to Carson, the primary purpose of the project is for aesthetic lighting. She said the new lights will also add safety and security.

Photos of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge through the years The Sunshine Skyway over the mouth of Tampa Bay, Florida, circa 1960. (Photo by Leonard G. Alsford/Three Lions/Getty Images) A car precariously balanced on Friday, May 9, 1980, just 14 inches short of plummeting 140 feet into Tampa Bay, Florida, after the freighter "Summit Venture" rammed into the Sunshine Skyway Bridge during a thunderstorm, killing 34 people. 9th May 1980: Debris from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge perched on the bow of the freighter 'Summit Venture' after the vessel rammed the bridge during a thunderstorm at Tampa Bay, Florida, causing 34 deaths. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images) The Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge spans Tampa Bay, Florida,with a cable-stayed main span and a length of 5.5 miles. Sunshine Skyway Bridge with birds in the foreground. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge at night. This bridge spans Tampa Bay and is one of the longest suspension bridges in North America. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge lit up. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge from Saint Petersburg, Florida.

