Florida Department of Transportation crews will continue to work on new lighting underneath the Sunshine Skyway Bridge for at least another month.
FDOT spokesperson Kristen Carson said crews are scheduled to finish adding 1,824 LED light fixtures in the fall.
The lights will be able to change colors and span 1.7 miles along the bridge, Carson said.
According to Carson, the primary purpose of the project is for aesthetic lighting. She said the new lights will also add safety and security.
Photos of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge through the years
