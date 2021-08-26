Four people are in serious to critical condition and evacuations have been set as firefighters are responding to an explosion at Ray and Rural roads.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Four people have been injured after a roof has collapsed in Chandler.

The Chandler Fire Department responded to a fire at Platinum Printing near the 4900 block of West Ray Road on Thursday, where they assessed the north part of the parking lot for a possible gas leak.

20-30 homes and 15 businesses were evacuated, including a kindergarten that relocated the students to a nearby preschool -- parents have been contacted. The Chandler Sunset Library, located near the site of the explosion, was temporarily closed as well.

The victims were transported to the hospital with burn injuries and are in serious to critical condition, according to Keith Welch, a battalion chief with the Chandler Fire Department.

Chandler police tweeted out that there was no danger to the public as of noon Thursday.

PD/FD personnel will be in the area for an extended amount of time. There is no danger to the public. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 26, 2021

The identities of the victims weren't immediately released. Sky 12 was over the scene this morning.

