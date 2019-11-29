KIEFER, Oklahoma — An Oklahoma police chief says someone disrespected one of his officers who was just trying to do something nice on Thanksgiving.

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara says an officer went to Starbucks to grab coffee as a "thank you" for the under-appreciated dispatchers who were working the holiday.

But, O'Mara says somebody at the coffee chain typed "PIG" on the label put on one of the cups in the order. According to CNN, Starbucks has apologized and suspended a barista while it investigates the situation.

"This is what he gets for being nice," Chief O'Mara wrote on Facebook. "What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town."

O'Mara says the coffee cup insult is part of a much larger anti-police movement.

"It’s another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what’s right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric," O'Mara wrote. "It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'"

O'Mara went on to thank all first responders who put their own lives at risk on Thanksgiving and sacrificed time with their families to keep strangers safe.

His advice? Just pour the coffee -- hold the commentary.

In a public statement on O'Mara's post, Starbucks wrote:

"This is totally unacceptable and offensive to all law enforcement. We are deeply sorry and have apologized directly to the officer who experienced this. We have launched an internal investigation into this matter and our leaders would like to connect with you directly to apologize to you and the entire department. We invite you to send us a private message so that we may connect you with our leadership."

Johnny O'Mara So... one of my on-duty officers decides to do something nice for our dispatchers. It's Thanksgiving Day; our dispatchers are under appreciated as it is. My officer goes to Starbucks to get the...

