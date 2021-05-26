Gold Star families honored in Hillsborough County this Memorial Day

The inaugural 'Garden of Gold' exhibit was unveiled at Hillsborough County's Veterans Memorial Park.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — In honor of Memorial Day, Gold Star families in Hillsborough County were invited to a ceremony that paid tribute to their family members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

The "Garden of Gold" was unveiled Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park. The exhibit displays flags that pay tribute to the fallen loved ones of Gold Star families.

The exhibit and flags display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 31.

According to Hillsborough County, the inaugural "Garden of Gold" proudly honors the following servicemembers:

Landon L. Anderson

David C. Baxter

H. F. "Bud" Bolte IV

Christopher Brockway

Austin Caratelli

Dimitri del Castillo

Paul O. Cuzzupe II

Patrick Dolphin

Scott W. Dyer, SF

Jason J. Fabrizi

Adam S. Flanery

William D. Frantz

Frank Gross

Mohammed Haitham

Julian D. Harris

Richard "Buck" Hubbell III

Barton R. Humlhanz

Joseph F. Hunt

Amire M. Jennings

Corey J. Kowall

Derek Landers

Zachary C. Moore

Marc Leeland Plotts

Rhiannon "Pam" Ross

Gary Rowlett

Zachary L. Shannon

Matthew S. Sitton

Gerald M. Soens

Andrew K. Stern

Maurice Tucker

Jalfred David Vaquerano