Gold Star families honored in Hillsborough County this Memorial Day

The inaugural 'Garden of Gold' exhibit was unveiled at Hillsborough County's Veterans Memorial Park.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — In honor of Memorial Day, Gold Star families in Hillsborough County were invited to a ceremony that paid tribute to their family members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country. 

The "Garden of Gold" was unveiled Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park. The exhibit displays flags that pay tribute to the fallen loved ones of Gold Star families. 

The exhibit and flags display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 31.

According to Hillsborough County, the inaugural "Garden of Gold" proudly honors the following servicemembers:

  • Landon L. Anderson
  • David C. Baxter
  • H. F. "Bud" Bolte IV
  • Christopher Brockway
  • Austin Caratelli
  • Dimitri del Castillo
  • Paul O. Cuzzupe II
  • Patrick Dolphin
  • Scott W. Dyer, SF
  • Jason J. Fabrizi
  • Adam S. Flanery
  • William D. Frantz
  • Frank Gross
  • Mohammed Haitham
  • Julian D. Harris
  • Richard "Buck" Hubbell III
  • Barton R. Humlhanz
  • Joseph F. Hunt
  • Amire M. Jennings
  • Corey J. Kowall
  • Derek Landers
  • Zachary C. Moore
  • Marc Leeland Plotts
  • Rhiannon "Pam" Ross
  • Gary Rowlett
  • Zachary L. Shannon
  • Matthew S. Sitton
  • Gerald M. Soens
  • Andrew K. Stern
  • Maurice Tucker
  • Jalfred David Vaquerano

