Gold Star families honored in Hillsborough County this Memorial Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — In honor of Memorial Day, Gold Star families in Hillsborough County were invited to a ceremony that paid tribute to their family members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
The "Garden of Gold" was unveiled Sunday at Veteran's Memorial Park. The exhibit displays flags that pay tribute to the fallen loved ones of Gold Star families.
The exhibit and flags display will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 31.
According to Hillsborough County, the inaugural "Garden of Gold" proudly honors the following servicemembers:
- Landon L. Anderson
- David C. Baxter
- H. F. "Bud" Bolte IV
- Christopher Brockway
- Austin Caratelli
- Dimitri del Castillo
- Paul O. Cuzzupe II
- Patrick Dolphin
- Scott W. Dyer, SF
- Jason J. Fabrizi
- Adam S. Flanery
- William D. Frantz
- Frank Gross
- Mohammed Haitham
- Julian D. Harris
- Richard "Buck" Hubbell III
- Barton R. Humlhanz
- Joseph F. Hunt
- Amire M. Jennings
- Corey J. Kowall
- Derek Landers
- Zachary C. Moore
- Marc Leeland Plotts
- Rhiannon "Pam" Ross
- Gary Rowlett
- Zachary L. Shannon
- Matthew S. Sitton
- Gerald M. Soens
- Andrew K. Stern
- Maurice Tucker
- Jalfred David Vaquerano
What other people are reading right now:
- Lightning take on Hurricanes in Game 1 of Round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs
- What can I get tax-free during Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?
- Attorney: Tampa man accused of taking selfie inside Senate during US Capitol riot to appear in court
- Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting in South Florida
- Rainy season pattern sets up Memorial Day weekend
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter