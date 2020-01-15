PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City police say an officer was run over by a driver while trying to conduct a traffic stop.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, police said two officers were trying to do a traffic stop on a car because of a warrant. The two officers were in separate police cars.

When they attempted to make a stop, police say the driver rammed one of the police cars. Then, the officers started shooting at the stopped car as the two people tried to drive away.

Police say the car then hit the other police cruiser, and both officers got out of their cars.

That's when police say the driver ran over one of the officers while the two were shooting at him.

Police said the driver and the passenger ditched the car.

Details were not immediately available on the condition of the officer who was run over. Police are reportedly still searching for the two men.

This is a developing story.



