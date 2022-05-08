AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old from Orlando

The child may be in the company of a woman named Kira Lawson.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old baby boy who was in the car with his father's girlfriend Saturday night when she drove off without the father's permission.

The two have not been seen since, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says.

Just before midnight, authorities said 20-year-old Kira Fae Lawson left the Westgate Lake Resort & Spa on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando. Authorities are investigating the incident as a child abduction.

The 1-year-old was last seen wearing a black "Adidas" onesie seen in the photo, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. He has black hair and brown eyes with a brown birthmark on the back of his left thigh.

Lawson is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 115 pounds.

It's possible they're traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata with Florida tag QXYF78, FDLE says. The car may have tinted windows and black rims.