Amber Alert issued for missing teen last seen in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Have you seen Barbora Zdanska?

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing teen girl last seen in Daytona Beach.

Zdanska, 14, was last seen in the area of the 100th block of Boynton Boulevard wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release Monday evening.

Authorities say the teen may be traveling in a 2014 blue Dodge Caravan with the Florida tag number CZ8613. The van reportedly has a butterfly sticker in the top right rear window and a University of Florida "F" sticker in the top left rear window.

The 14-year-old is described by officials as 5-foot-5, weighs 136 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.