Barbers can offer services outside of brick-and-mortar shops, Florida lawmakers say

Identical bills passed in the Florida House and Senate allows licensed barbers to shampoo, cut or arrange hair in a place other than a barbershop.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, lawmakers passed identical bills in the House and Senate that would allow barbers to cut hair and offer other services outside of brick-and-mortar shops.

HB 855 and SB 1176 will allow licensed barbers to "shampoo, cut or arrange hair in a location other than a registered barbershop," according to a release.

“I’m grateful and excited this bill passed with bipartisan support in both chambers. We’ve leveled the playing field for barbers to thrive, extending more freedom to make outside location calls since cosmetologists are already providing mobile services for their clients,” said Rep. Daisy Morales (D-Orlando) in a statement.

All barbers must be licensed in order to offer services and the bills don't change any licensing requirements, the release said.

“Convenience and comfort have been aiding in the way we conduct our everyday life since the pandemic began. Barbers should have the same ability as cosmetologists to practice their trade outside of their shop, and increase convenience and accessibility for all Floridians,” said Sen. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) said in a statement.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk for his signature.

The Institute for Justice says the passage of this bill builds on "sweeping licensing reform" in Florida that the governor signed into law in 2020.

The organization says this bill will allow cosmetologists to provide their services at events such as weddings, as well as at nursing homes, hospitals and homes.

If signed, the law would take effect July 1, 2021.