No injures were reported.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A car went up in flames at a gas station Saturday evening in Seminole County, according to fire officials.

The Seminole County Fire Department posted an image on Twitter at 4:54 p.m. of a car fully engulfed in flames at the Shell Gas Station on State Road 436 near Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs.

🔥🚗Vehicle fire at Shell Gas Station on SR 436 near I-4 in Altamonte Springs. Engine 12 & Tower 12 quickly shut off gas pumps and extinguished fire. No injuries pic.twitter.com/DpMIANkmaz — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 27, 2023

Fire crews said gas pumps were shut off and the fire was extinguished.