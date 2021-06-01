FDLE Tampa agent hospitalized after gun battle in Kissimmee

Another person was also shot.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A shootout between agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and individuals they were tailing left an FDLE Tampa agent in the hospital, investigators say.

That agent was hurt but is expected to be OK and could be released as early as Tuesday night, FDLE said.

A spokesperson said the agent had been working Tuesday with fellow agents from Tampa Bay’s Regional Operations Center to help investigators in Orlando with a long-term, multi-jurisdictional drug investigation.

A total of three agents were together in an unmarked unit around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Hoagland Boulevard in Kissimmee. They were following individuals linked to the investigation when FDLE says "it is believed the suspects began shooting at the agents."

The agents reportedly returned fire.

One of the people being followed was also shot and is in critical condition at Osceola Regional Medical Center, according to law enforcement.

The "Kissimmee Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting," FDLE wrote in an email.