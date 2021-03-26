Bill allowing firearms at churches that share space with schools awaits Gov. DeSantis' signature

The bill passed Florida's House on Tuesday.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons on a church property that shares its location with a school passed Florida's House on Tuesday.

In a 24-16 vote, lawmakers sent HB 259 to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. Current Florida law allows concealed weapons to be carried at churches, synagogues and other religious institutions, but not on school property.

However, this new measure would make an exception.

One of the bill's sponsors, Rep. Jayer Williamson, R-Pace, told the News Service of Florida the measure is an issue of property rights. Religious institutions and owners still can prohibit firearms on their property, according to the bill's text.

It is now up to the governor to sign the bill into law.